Huawei P30: Release date, price, specs and all the latest leaks

Huawei has fast become the purveyor of some of the best smartphones on the market, and the upcoming Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro are expected to offer up yet more excellence. Here’s what we think we know so far.

Sure, the company may be having trouble getting its existing wares into certain international markets, but if you can pick up the likes of a Huawei P20 Pro or Mate 20 Pro, there’s a strong chance that they’ll leave you thoroughly impressed. With a rich bevvy of features and top-notch hardware, they’ve got us excited about what Huawei’s first phones of 2019 might bring to the table.

Read on for everything we know so far about the rumoured Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro, including expected specs, features, pricing and release details.

Huawei P30: Price and release date

Expected to arrive as the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, there’s a strong chance we’ll see Huawei’s next top dogs arrive in late February during Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, or at a standalone event right afterwards, sometime up to mid-March.

Last year, the company launched its first 2018 flagships, the P20 and P20 Pro in March, at a dedicated launch event in Paris; so it stands to reason that their successors might enjoy the same level of exposure.

As for pricing, using those same predecessors as metre sticks, and taking into consideration the trend for inflating flagship phone prices each year, the P30 will at best start at around £599, but will more likely begin at a higher starting price, while the P30 Pro will optimistically start from £799 but likely come in at least £100 more expensive.

Huawei P30: Camera

As for what they’ll bring to the table, we can turn to mobile accessories website Mobile Fun for our first glimpse at the headline feature − the camera.

The site has become known for serving as the source of many a rumoured smartphone feature in the past, throwing up accessories like phone cases for unreleased devices days, and sometimes weeks before the handsets themselves have officially been announced.

That’s exactly what’s happened here, with a number of Olixar cases for the ‘Huawei P30’ and ‘Huawei P30 Pro’ popping up on the company’s website back in mid-December. The most obvious reveal is the inclusion of an additional camera module on each phone’s back

While the Huawei P20 was among a fast-growing contingent of smartphones at the front end of 2018 with a rear dual camera, the P20 Pro stood out for its triple camera arrangement. It integrated an optically stabilised 8-megapixel telephoto sensor that gave the phone unprecedented lossless zoom along with the ability to augment a number of the phone’s other imaging features, such as low light performance.

For these 2019 successors, it seems like both P30 and P30 Pro will benefit from an additional module each, bringing the total to three and four respectively. It’s unclear what this new sensor will add to each phone’s photographic chops and whether it’ll be the same addition on both devices.

However, prolific leaker Evan Blass did push out word that even the base P30 would pack a punch, photographically speaking.

To add yet more fuel to the fire, when asked about what to expect from his company’s next flagships, in November 2018 Huawei Europe’s head of mobile, Walter Ji, told Android Pit: “Next year we’ll definitely see more innovation in the camera, now we have three, imagine four for next year.”

For reference, Samsung’s recently-launched Galaxy A9 also boasts a four-lens primary camera, with a 24-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel depth-sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 10-megapixel 120 degrees ultra-wide angle sensor.

Huawei P30: Design and display

In some shots, these same Mobile Fun phone case renders also show the fronts of both devices, giving us a little more insight into the kinds of displays that these phones will pack.

Despite the hole-punch display/camera serving as the biggest potential smartphone trend of 2019, based on these images, it seems that neither P30 variant will go the way of the newly-launched Honor View 20.

Instead, the phones appear to have a more familiar ‘dewdrop’ (or, if you will, ‘waterdrop’) notch, rising out of the centre of each display’s top bezel, in which sits the front-facing camera. It’s a design that we’ve seen on a number of phones already; from Huawei’s own Mate 20, to the OnePlus 6T and the Oppo RX17 Pro/R17 Pro.

As for the rest of the screen technology, there’s no word on what these phones will actually offer up in terms of resolution. They both appear to support excellent screen-to-body ratios with almost no bezel and only the hint of a ‘chin’ on both counts, while, again based on their predecessors, the P30 might use LCD technology while the Pro will likely pack an AMOLED panel.

The additional image above (right) is a clearer, case-free render, picked up by website Techenguru but originating on Chinese social media site Weibo, also showing the P30 Pro’s quad-camera array and a notch-laden screen, however, the latter appears to adopt a sharper ‘U’ shape than the dewdrop form of the previous visuals.

Huawei P30: Additional features

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was the first of the company’s phones to showcase an in-display fingerprint sensor and logic would suggest that this technology will persist with the P30 series, at least on the Pro model.

Despite extended FullView displays on last year’s phones, both still managed to squeeze a more conventional fingerprint sensor underneath the display, along each phone’s bottom bezel.

With the dewdrop notch seen in the renders only leaving room for a front-facing camera, there’s every chance that Huawei has ditched the depth-sensing face unlock technology that it utilised on the Mate 20 Pro.

Huawei P30: 5G?

On the inside, logic would suggest that both new Huaweis will sport the company’s flagship silicon, the Kirin 980, which launched during the IFA trade show in Berlin late last year.

Contrary to this hypothesis, however, some believe that the P30 series will showcase a newer Kirin 985 chipset – an as yet unannounced incremental upgrade over the 980 that focuses on providing improved performance and an integrated 5G modem.

As it stands, the Kirin 980 is already an excellent SoC, placing Huawei’s devices up against the best rivals on the market in both raw benchmarking tests and real-world usage. It also packs in a dual NPU (neural processing unit) for AI tasks and operates on an impressively efficient 7nm manufacturing process.

Considering how fresh the 980 still is, it only really falls short of the mark if Huawei has its heart set on using a chip with an integrated 5G modem. The Kirin 980 is already equipped to support 4.5G LTE (offering speeds of up to 1.4Gbps), which is arguably more useful as users will be able to benefit from the best possible speeds currently available across the far more established 4G network.

Instead of releasing a new chip, however, the company only need to add its Balong 5000 modem to the mix to give the Kirin 980 (and any phone powered by it) 5G browsing speeds.

We'll continue to update this feature as and when we learn more about the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro's potential feature sets.