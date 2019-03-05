Huawei just confirmed one of the P30 Pro’s best features

Huawei has confirmed the P30 Pro smartphone will include a periscope-style camera lens with the company promising it will deliver ‘super zoom’ capabilities.

The company is rumoured to be including a 10x optical zoom within its highest-end flagship device, which would be a huge breakthrough in smartphone photography that could allow us to get much closer to our subjects without losing visual fidelity.

While Huawei’s VP of Global Product Marketing, Clement Wong, did confirm the device will have the periscope lens within the P30 set-up, it did not make Android Central privy to the extent of the optical zoom tech available.

Considering the Huawei P20 Pro offered a 3x optical zoom within its tri-camera set up, we are likely to see a major upgrade this time around within the quad-camera set-up on its successor.

Read more: Best smartphone

The periscope design gets around one of the major barriers to offering lossless zooming capabilities on cameras. By placing the lens on its side, smartphone manufacturers are able to maintain the slim design of a modern handset.

Hauwei’s Wong said the P30 camera would achieve “something nobody (has done) before,” suggesting it may have a powered, mechanical zoom lens, according to the report.

Overall, the next-gen smartphone will “revolutionary technology to rewrite rules of photography,” according to Wong. That could also mean improvements to the already-excellent night site that arrived on the P20 Pro, according to today’s update, based upon a conversation at Mobile World Congress last month.

The Huawei P30 range will be launched at an event in Paris on March 26 this year. We will have full coverage of the event and will get our hands on the new phones at the first available opportunity.

Is the P30 Pro already the front runner for smartphone of the year? Or will it be surpassed by Huawei’s own foldable Mate X? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.