Huawei P30 Pro will feature ‘periscope’ optical zoom camera, leak claims

The upcoming Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will both be equipped with an OLED display, it has been reported.

The company decided to stick an LCD on the Huawei P20 and an OLED on the P20 Pro, but both the P30 and the Pro model will get the OLED treatment this year, according to Chinese publication QQ (via GSMArena).

The standard P30 is rumoured to feature a 6.1-inch display, with the P30 Pro said to have a 6.5-inch screen.

The report also suggests that both handsets will feature an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and a waterdrop-style notch, rather than a newfangled hole-punch style one.

The leak also claims the the P30 will feature a triple rear camera setup, while the P30 Pro could go for something new, with a “periscope” sensor apparently set to be included to deliver high optical zoom.

In November 2018, Huawei Europe’s head of mobile, Walter Ji − a man who’s clearly not afraid to build us all up for something big − said, “Next year we’ll definitely see more innovation in the camera, now we have three, imagine four for next year.”

The report goes on to add that the P30 will have 8GB of RAM and a headphone jack, with the Pro model coming with a whopping 12GB of RAM and no headphone jack. Both handsets will apparently feature the Kirin 980 and 22.5W wireless charging.

It isn’t clear when the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will launch, but there’s a strong chance the duo will make their first official appearance at MWC 2019 towards the end of February.

However, that’s far from guaranteed. After all, the company held a standalone launch event in March for the P20 and P20 last year, and it also looks like Samsung will launch the Samsung Galaxy S10 just ahead of MWC, at an event on February 20.

What flagship smartphone launches are you most excited about this year?