The Huawei P30 Pro just got an awesome new camera mode

The Dual-View feature allows you to film wide-angle and zoom simultaneously with the Huawei P30 Pro, and it’s finally being rolled out in a forthcoming software update.

One of the standout features announced at the launch event of the Huawei P30 Pro was its Dual-View mode, which will give you the close-up details of your subject thanks to the P30 Pro’s digitally enhanced 10x lossless zoom, and also give the widescreen context using the wide-angle lens.

This feature is finally beginning to roll out via a software update, so if you’re seeking to be Smartphone Scorsese you won’t have much longer to wait.

Related: Best camera phones

The Dual-View feature has now begun rolling out with the EMUI 9.1.0.153 update. So far it seems it’s only available in Huawei’s native China, but it can’t be long until P30 Pro users worldwide will be able to upgrade for this feature. Full text of the update (sourced by XDA Developers) is below:

Camera Adds Dual-view mode to Camera, allowing you to view the panoramic and close-up video images while recording. Adds Charming portrait mode to Camera, allowing you to take portrait photos with more appealing blurring effects.

Huawei Vlog Automatically generates highlight reels, applies effects templates, and creates MVs.

Security Integrates Google security patches released in April 2019 for improved system security. For more information on the security of Huawei EMUI system updates, please visit the official Huawei website.



It’s no secret that the Huawei P30 Pro offers an incredible camera set-up – in fact we rated it as the best we’ve ever used, knocking the Google Pixel 3 off its perch.

The P30 Pro has got a triple camera set-up: a 40-megapixel main camera, an ultra-wide 20-megapixel lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens for its unparalleled zooming ability. The low-light photography is just as impressive as its zoom, as it gives more detail than any other smartphone camera on the market. Get all the details in our deep-dive Huawei P30 Pro camera review.

Are you excited for this new video feature? Let us know on Twitter at @TrustedReviews