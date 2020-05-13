Even though the P40 is available now, Huawei has surprisingly just announced a ‘new’ version of its 2019 flagship. But what exactly is new with the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition? Let’s take a look and see.

It has access to Google Play, something you won’t find on the P40 series

Of course, the biggest reason for plump for this over the newer Huawei P40 Pro is access to Google’s Play Store and all the benefits that come with it. Due to Huawei’s ongoing issues with the US, the P40 doesn’t have GMS nor direct access to the Play Store. This means apps like YouTube, Play Movies and Netflix don’t work as expected, even with certain workarounds.

As the P30 Pro ‘New Edition’ isn’t really a new phone it has managed to keep access to these important services. It also ships with EMUI 10.1, Android 10 and Huawei App Gallery.

More RAM, but the old chipset

The only real upgrade in terms of specs is a little more RAM. 8GB sits inside, which is actually the same as the version of the Huawei P40 Pro we reviewed. There is also 256GB of internal storage.

Everything is the same, though. There is a 4200mAh battery, 40w charging and the Kirin 980 chipset. These are perfectly good specs and considering how much we liked the P30 Pro when it debuted it should still perform well.

A new P40-inspired colours

In the UK, you’ll be able to grab the New Edition of the P30 Pro in a new Silver Frost hue which does look rather slick in the press shots. The rest of the phone looks the same.

How much does the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition cost?

The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition launches in the UK from June 3 (Silver Frost hue only), from the Huawei Store and retailers for £699. The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition also comes with a free Huawei Watch GT2e.

That price puts it in a spot going up against devices with far newer internals like the OnePlus 8 (which has 5G and a 90Hz display) and only £100 less than the excellent Samsung Galaxy S20.

