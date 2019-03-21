It just can’t stop leaking. We’re less than a week away from Huawei’s official P30 and P30 Pro launch in Paris, but now marketing materials obtained by MySmartPrice show the phone in all its colourful glory.

As you can see from the pictures, the two-tone colour gradients of the P20 series make a welcome return, and the number of cameras is boosted to four. All the leaks point to a 10x hybrid zoom periscope camera for the P30 Pro and a 5x hybrid zoom on the regular P30.

On top of that you can expect the same lightning fast 7nm Kirin 980 processor we first saw in the Mate 20 Pro, as well as an in-screen fingerprint reader. The front-facing camera is housed in a tiny, circular notchlette.

As if one leak weren’t bad enough, renowned leaker Evan Blass has got his hands on more pictures which suggest some kind of pre-order bonus that Huawei may have in mind.

A Sonos speaker would be pretty useful incentive to get people ordering the P30, not a million miles away from the free earphones Samsung offered with pre-orders of the Galaxy S10. And if you think that a Sonos speaker sounds too generous to be true, don’t forget that pre-orders of Huawei’s P20 Pro last year would get you a free pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones, worth £325.

In any case, we should know soon enough. We’re not expecting a great deal of surprise when the P30 launches in Paris on Tuesday March 26, but be sure to check back in with TrustedReviews on the night just in case.

