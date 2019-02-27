Huawei P30 Pro’s third camera could realise a dream for smartphone shooters

The Huawei P20 Pro broke the mold in 2018 with its tri-lens camera that’s becoming more common on the highest-end flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Now we’ve seen more evidence the 2019 successor will break similar ground by offering a 10x optical zoom lens among the camera array of the Huawei P30 Pro.

A leak from WinFuture shows off apparent renders of the device with a tear-drop notch, showing third else with a square shape around the sensor. The report doesn’t claim how the company may have achieved this major breakthrough in achieving 10x optical zoom, but previous reports have suggested the firm is using a recently-developed periscope system.

Digital zoom cameras are still dominant in the smartphone realm. That generally means diminishing quality of image, the closer users attempt to get to the subject.

That has largely been enforced by design constraints on thin smartphones. Standalone cameras use depth in the body or lens in order to create the capacity for digital zoom, but naturally this isn’t a possibility with razor-thin smartphones.

One company, rumoured to be attracting interest from Samsung is Corephotonics, which prototype, periscope-style camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities. Whether Huawei has been working on a similar technology developed in house or by another imaging company remains to be sensor.

A periscope-style camera design effectively places the zoom lens on its side, which would make it possible to get much closer a subject without losing any visual fidelity.

We’re excited to see whether Huawei has achieved the smartphone camera holy grail when it unveils the P30 Pro. Last year’s P20 series was revealed in March last year so the arrival is expected sooner rather than later.

Given the company has revealed the Huawei Mate X this week at Mobile World Congress, the P30 range promises to be a cracking one-two punch from the firm.

