The Huawei P30 Pro is going to be pricey, if these leaks are correct

We’re just a week away from Huawei’s official reveal of the P30 family of smartphones, and while we have a good idea of what to expect from the new flagship, the RRP has been all down to guesswork. Until now.

According to WinFuture, a trusted source has revealed the prices for the entire Huawei P30 and P30 Pro lineup. The long and short of it is that you’re looking at Samsung Galaxy S10 family prices.

The entry-level Huawei P30 will start at €749, which is around £640. That model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. We’re also expecting the non-Pro version to be a little smaller, and to come with ‘just’ the three cameras, rather than the four found on the P30 Pro.

And those extras won’t come cheap, apparently. The Huawei P30 Pro version that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back €999, or around £855. Upgrading to 256GB of internal storage will push it up to €1,099 – or around £940. Finally, there’s rumoured to be a 512GB version, but no price is available yet – though you’d imagine that would push it easily over the £1,000 mark.

The price for different storage configurations could be important. Remember that last year’s P20 family didn’t come with expandable storage, and while this was rectified with the Mate 20 Pro, it still only supported the more expensive nano sd memory card format.

If these prices prove to be accurate – and it’s important to treat them as rumour for now – then Huawei is really pitching the P30 family as an S10 rival. It means that once the inevitable pound conversion tax has been added on, the P30 Pro will be pushing the S10 Plus (£899) in terms of cost, while the P30 will land somewhere between the S10e (£669) and S10 (£799).

Has Huawei pitched the P30 pricing right, or does this just sound like too much? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.