The Huawei P30 may be getting a key upgrade to take on the OnePlus 7 Pro

The Huawei P30 may be getting a key upgrade to help it match the performance of top end handsets, like the OnePlus 7 Pro, according to a fresh report.

The news broke via a TENAA listing in China on Thursday. The listing showed a device that looked remarkably similar to the Huawei P30, but with 12GB of RAM. The specs listed in the post were otherwise identical to the regular Huawei P30.

The upgrade would give the Huawei P30 the same amount of memory as the OnePlus 7 Pro which is one of a select few phones to have a 12GB RAM option.

There aren’t actually that many existing processes on Android that require that amount of memory, but the upgrade would add a fair amount of future proofing to the handset and ensure it continues running smoothly for months, if not years, to come.

Related: Best smartphones

The bigger concern is over the Huawei P30’s software support. The US White House issued and executive order that forced numerous companies, including Google and ARM, to cut ties with Huawei earlier this year.

The move means future Huawei phones will not get an Android license from Google. This means they will not be able to receive official software support from Google and be updated to newer versions of Android. Huawei’s existing phones will continue to receive updates and the company has reportedly mounted litigation and complaints to fight the ban, but there is ongoing uncertainty around their long-term software support.

The Huawei P30 was unveiled alongside the more expensive Huawei P30 Pro in March. It targets the same premium £600-£700 segment of the market as the OnePlus 7 Pro and Galaxy S10e.

Prior to the Google ban the Huawei P30 was one of Trusted Reviews recommended handsets. As we noted in our Huawei P30 review:

“It offers an excellent screen, top-notch battery life and blisteringly fast performance that will enable you to blitz through even the most demanding of tasks. If this isn’t enough to tempt you then, in addition, it looks outright gorgeous.”