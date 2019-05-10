The more affordable version of Huawei’s P30 flagship series has hit the shelves in the UK, and we’ve taken a look at all the deals on offer.

The Huawei P30 Lite offers many of the best features of the P30 Pro, but with an RRP of £329.99 it’s almost a third of the price. The attractive metal-and-glass design is more fitting of a far pricier handset, while the camera lives up to Huawei’s hard-earned reputation.

From May 10, the P30 Lite is available to buy on contract from Vodafone and O2, and SIM-free from Carphone Warehouse, Argos and John Lewis. We’ve rounded up all the deals on offer for you to take a look at and pick out the best for your wallet.

Vodafone currently offers the handset for free upfront and £16 per month for unlimited minutes & text, with 2GB of data — this could be a good option for a light user.

Best Huawei P30 Lite Deals – Best P30 Lite Offers

Huawei P30 Lite — Everything You Need to Know

The Huawei P30 Lite is physically almost indistinguishable from it’s expensive siblings thanks to its premium design of curved glass and polished aluminium with swirled finish. It has 128GB storage, which is more than enough for most users, and the display is also impressive: 2312 x 1080 pixels fill the 6.15-inch screen, with punchy colours and sharp text.

Huawei phones are renowned for their camera performance, and this device has a main 48-megapixel sensor, with complementary 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The pictures aren’t as good as the P30 Pro (particularly in low-light conditions), and it can’t boast any optical zoom capability, but make no mistake: this is still a great camera set-up for the price.

The battery life is not exceptional, but is still comparable with the Samsung Galaxy S10 – you can expect to get 10 hours straight of video streaming before it runs out of juice. In terms of performance, the Kirin 710 processor performs well in everyday tasks, but gamers would be advised to opt for something more powerful, or at least a comparable Snapdragon chipset.

