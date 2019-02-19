The Huawei P30 family will launch in Paris on March 26

The wait is nearly over for our first look at Huawei’s follow up to the brilliant P20 and P20 Pro. The Huawei P30 will finally emerge on Tuesday March 26 at a special event in Paris, the company confirmed on its Twitter account with a middle-of-the-night tweet.

As ever with these teasers, this isn’t the kind of announcement that’s big on detail, though it is a touch less cryptic than usual. The phrase “Rules were made to be rewritten” appears alongside photos of the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and Notre Dame cathedral, all photographed with immaculate tight zoom.

Related: Best Android phone

You don’t have to be a genius to figure out that, once again, Huawei is going big on photography – but the zoom suggests we may be seeing improved telephoto capabilities on the P30 family, which wouldn’t be wholly surprising when the P30 Pro is rumoured to be upgrading to a quad-camera array.

Elsewhere, we expect the P30 to arrive with the 7nm Kirin 980 processor last seen in the brilliant Mate 20 Pro.

You can expect it to borrow other appealing features from its sibling too, including an in-screen fingerprint reader and wireless charging. Of course this means you can expect the Huawei P30 Pro to be on the expensive side, likely eclipsing the £899 Huawei wanted for the Mate 20 Pro at launch.

Related: Best smartphone

There is one big downside to this announcement: it means we can officially rule out a P30 launch at MWC 2019. Given Huawei did exactly the same thing with the P20 a year ago, it’s hardly the biggest surprise in the world, but it does mean we’ll be waiting another month to see whether all the Huawei P30 rumours are to be confirmed or not.

Are you holding on for the Huawei P30? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.