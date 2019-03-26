Huawei P30 Deals – Where to pre-order with a FREE Sonos One speaker

At a lavish Paris event, Huawei has unveiled the Huawei P30 – one of two flagship phones for 2019. We’ve rounded up where you can pre-order this stylish smartphone right now including how you can also get a free Sonos One multiroom speaker.

Launched alongside the Huawei P30 Pro, the Huawei P30 will be the likely choice for anyone not wanting quite as large a phone, and certainly one without as large a price tag coming in at £699 SIM-free to the Pro model’s £899.

Huawei has never shied away from a tasty pre-order bonus, and it’s pulled a corker out the bag for the Huawei P30. If you pre-order a P30 before April 4th you can claim a free Sonos One speaker. These alone have an RRP of £199, making this a great incentive.

Related: Huawei P30 Pro deals

What you need to know about the Huawei P30

Like the Huawei P20 before it, the Huawei P30’s biggest draw is its camera system. Huawei has once again partnered with famed German optics experts Leica. There are three cameras on the back, and supports up to 3x zoom to get you closer to the action. There’s also an ultra-wide mode to capture more in the frame.

Huawei has said the sensor is 125% larger than iPhone XS Max and Galaxy S10 Plus meaning more light. With upwards of 102400 ISO as well, this means the light sensitivity can rival many dedicated DSLR cameras. The other innovation is a RYYB (red, yellow, yellow, blue) sensor, which Huawei calls Super Spectrum, once again allowing the capture of more light.

Alongside an F1/.8 lens, the Huawei P30 should be a very capable low-light performer, something the company went to great lengths to show off at the announcement press conference. There’s also HDR+, which uses some AI smarts to boost the colours courtesy of the Kirin 980 chipset.

Beyond the camera, there’s a 6.1-inch OLED display with a ‘drewdrop’ front-facing selfie camera. That’s a more attractive option than a notch like on the iPhone XS. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor so the front remains even more uninterrupted and attractive. You can read more about the Huawei P30 in our hands-on.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK