If you’re on the lookout for a new phone and a smartwatch, then we’ve got a fantastic two-in-one monthly contract deal just for you.

From £24 per month you can make a Huawei P30 and a Huawei GT Watch your own. Even including the £65 up front free (using the code TRUSTED10), that still adds up to less than the cost of buying the device outright; and what a device it is, with a powerful processor and beautiful design. Here are all the details.

Superb Huawei P30 Deal – Free Huawei GT Watch Huawei P30 – 3GB data, unlimited calls and texts on O2 This sleek yet powerful device from Huawei is available on contract for less than the up-front price, with a nifty smartwatch thrown in for good measure.

The Huawei P30 has a great design which feels very high-end; the glass and aluminium combine for a look that is classy and elegant. The rear of the device changes hue as it catches the light, which makes for an eye catching and distinctive appearance. The 6.1-inch screen is interrupted only by a small dewdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The camera performs very well, but can’t reach the dizzying heights of its premium P30 Pro cousin. You’ll find a 40-megapixel wide-angle main sensor, a 14-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor comprising the rear camera, and fortunately it also boasts a 5x optical zoom feature.

Battery life is very respectable. With light usage, we reckon you could use it for two days without needing a plug socket. While it can charge at lighting speed — from 0 to 100% in under an hour — it doesn’t support Qi wireless charging. The only big drawback of the phone was its operating system software, which we found to be less than intuitive and packs your phone with unnecessary bloatware.

We judged the Huawei GT Watch as a competent running watch, but it is held back by its limited smart functionality and frustrating software. Its design is again a major attraction, and battery life lasted a couple of weeks with regular usage.

The Huawei P30 is a fine device that should tick the boxes for most smartphone users. This deal lets you nab it along with a smartwatch.

