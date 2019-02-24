Mate X has a stunning feature we hope comes to the Huawei P30

Huawei has just announced its first foldable smartphone at MWC 2019. The Mate X is an utterly stunning piece of tech with 5G support, multiple cameras and flexible OLED display.

However one slightly less bombastic feature included in the phone is 55w wired charging, meaning you can charge the large 4500mAh battery from 0-85% in just 35 minutes. This is easily the fastest charging we’ve ever seen on a phone.

Huawei, along with the brands like Oppo and OnePlus, has been really pushing fast charging tech forward in the last few years. The Mate 20 Pro, for example, boasted 40w charging when plugged in.

With Huawei’s next consumer flagship – the P30 – launching in Paris in March, could we see this new charging speed be used as one of the headline features? It certainly makes a lot of sense.

Other rumoured features for the P30 include an OLED display with a small teardrop notch and a strong focus on optical zoom in the camera. Oppo recently unveiled its own tech which packs 10x lossless optical zoom into a phone and it seems like Huawei has something similar up its sleeve.

Also expect it to boast the 7nm Kirin 980 chipset, the latest version of EMUI and possibly an in-display fingerprint sensor like the Galaxy S10. There’s always the possibility we might see a 5G version too, with Huawei’s Balong 5000 5G modem offering fast data speeds for the Mate X.

Considering the P20 Pro was our favourite phone of 2019, we’re very excited about what Huawei has to come.

Huawei has had a big MWC 2019, launching not only the Mate X but also a bunch of laptops too. The MateBook X Pro 2 is the company’s new flagship laptop, boasting faster internals and updated graphics over the original model. There’s also the MateBook 13 and MateBook 14, both of which are slightly more affordable offerings.