Huawei P20 Pro: Free Huawei phone for £36 a month w/ 100GB of data

The Huawei P20 Pro won ‘Phone of the year’ and ‘Product of the year’ at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018 and now, thanks to Fonehouse’s insane Black Friday deal, it could be considered ‘deal of the year’ too.

With its Leica-backed AI-enhanced triple lens main snapper, this is unquestionably a potent camera phone, but the P20 Pro also possesses raw power, thanks to its Kirin 970 processor and a hefty 6GB of RAM, along with exceptional longevity courtesy of its sizeable 4000mAh fast-charging battery. There’s also 128GB of internal storage and a sumptuous 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display to enjoy too.

Fonehouse is letting you pick up this mobile behemoth up on a robust 24-month Vodafone tariff that includes unlimited calls and texts, as well as a huge 100GB of data, all for just £36 a month. The best bit? There’s no upfront cost, meaning a phone that hit the market at around £800 and is now up for grabs SIM-free for around £630 can be yours gratis.

The plan itself totals up to £864 at the end of the two-year term, while the closest contract available from Vodafone directly works out to a hefty £1445 by comparison.

Unlike Fonehouse’s offer, Vodafone’s most like-minded tariff tops out at 60GB of data per month and costs £26 more per month (£59 a month), with a £29 upfront cost. The only bonus the extra moolah lands you is free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV or Sky Sports Mobile for the duration of the plan.

