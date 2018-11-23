Huawei P20 Pro: Free Huawei phone for £36 a month w/ 100GB of data

The Huawei P20 Pro won ‘Phone of the year’ and ‘Product of the year’ at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018 and now, thanks to Fonehouse’s insane Black Friday deal, it could be considered ‘deal of the year’ too.
With its Leica-backed AI-enhanced triple lens main snapper, this is unquestionably a potent camera phone, but the P20 Pro also possesses raw power, thanks to its Kirin 970 processor and a hefty 6GB of RAM, along with exceptional longevity courtesy of its sizeable 4000mAh fast-charging battery. There’s also 128GB of internal storage and a sumptuous 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display to enjoy too.
Huawei P20 Pro Black Friday Deal
Huawei P20 Pro Black – 100GB, £36/month and no upfront cost on Vodafone
Huawei P20 Pro Black – 100GB, £36/month and no upfront cost on Vodafone
Trusted Reviews' Smartphone of the Year can now be had for an absolute steal as part of Fonehouse's Black Friday sale.
Fonehouse is letting you pick up this mobile behemoth up on a robust 24-month Vodafone tariff that includes unlimited calls and texts, as well as a huge 100GB of data, all for just £36 a month. The best bit? There’s no upfront cost, meaning a phone that hit the market at around £800 and is now up for grabs SIM-free for around £630 can be yours gratis.
The plan itself totals up to £864 at the end of the two-year term, while the closest contract available from Vodafone directly works out to a hefty £1445 by comparison.
Unlike Fonehouse’s offer, Vodafone’s most like-minded tariff tops out at 60GB of data per month and costs £26 more per month (£59 a month), with a £29 upfront cost. The only bonus the extra moolah lands you is free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV or Sky Sports Mobile for the duration of the plan.
Follow @TrustedDealsUK for all our Black Friday updates.
More Black Friday content
- Black Friday iPhone deals
- Black Friday Galaxy S9 Deals
- Black Friday Phone Deals
- Black Friday SIM Only Deals
- Black Friday Kindle Deals
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Google Home Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker with 7" Screen, Charcoal
Google Home Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker with 7" Screen, Charcoal
Google's latest smart speaker already has a great discount. Also a two-year warranty.
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
The best contract deal we've ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a total cost of ownership of just £632 after two years. Incredible.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.