The Huawei P20 Pro has just dropped to its lowest ever price

The excellent Huawei P20 Pro has had its price slashed to its lowest ever SIM-free price. Now’s the time to snap up one of the best smartphone cameras going.

The Huawei P20 Pro was one of the most innovative smartphones from last year, ushering in a new generation of multi-camera setups. Not content with just two cameras, the P20 Pro introduced a third and the rest is history. The Huawei P20 Pro also launched with a price tag befitting a pioneering flagship, however.

At £799 at launch, it was up there in cost with iPhones. Thankfully, since then, it’s dropped in price. Retailers like Currys and John Lewis currently have it for £599 SIM-free, which is already a decent saving. But it comes as an even bigger surprise to see Argos selling the Huawei P20 Pro in both Black and Twilight finishes for just £399. Unsurprisingly, this is the lowest SIM-free price we’ve seen for the Huawei P20 Pro.

So what makes this such a fantastic option? Well, we gave the P20 Pro a 9/10 Recommended review when we tested it. Oh and it also won Phone of the Year and Product of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018. Can’t really get any higher accolades than that.

It has fantastic performance with specs that still outperform many newer phones today: “The Huawei P20 Pro is wonderfully fast. The in-house Kirin 970 SoC at its heart, coupled with 6GB of RAM (2GB more than the standard P20) ensures the phone feels consistently fast and fluid.”

But it’s the camera arrangement that really won us over: “All three sensors, fine-tuned by German optics titan Leica, work together with each being assigned a specific role. The 40-megapixel sensor captures the colours in the scene, the 20-megapixel monochrome sensor ensnares additional detail, as well as texture and depth data for a bokeh effect (when required), whilst the 8-megapixel telephoto sensor helps when zooming in.” There’s even AI helping to power the camera as well. The 128GB of storage is also plenty for storing your photos.

Have a look at this night shot below to see what the camera is capable of. It’s astounding.

Our Huawei P20 Pro review concluded: “The Huawei P20 Pro is a solid smartphone that’s bound to impress both amateur and seasoned photographers alike. Thanks to its high-end specifications, stunning design and best-in-class tri-camera setup there’s a lot to like about Huawei’s latest flagship endeavour. Its launch price of £799 is undoubtedly less appealing, however, the Huawei name still doesn’t carry the same weight as Apple or Samsung in markets including the UK, so expect to see it available for less, soon if not already.”

Well, the time to pick up a bargain Huawei P20 Pro is now it seems.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.