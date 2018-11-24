Black Friday Huawei P20 and P20 Pro Deals – Free Phone with 100GB of Data

Black Friday Huawei P20 and P20 Pro Deals – We’ve scoured the lot and found the very best Black Friday deals on Huawei’s P20 series of smartphones.

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro – Best Deals Available

This year’s Black Friday sale has been an absolutely stonking time for picking up a brand new smartphone. The deal that really takes the cake comes courtesy of Fonehouse, which has blown the competition out of the water with a 100GB contract on a Huawei P20 Pro for just £36 per month and zero upfront cost.

When you total up the cost of ownership, the contract will only set you back £864 after two years. If you consider that the P20 Pro on its own sells for £629, you’re getting a 100GB SIM for roughly £9.70 each month. For someone like me who likes to stream several Seinfeld episodes on the way to work – you just can’t beat this contract on value for money if you love to stream content.

A similar deal is also available for the Huawei P20, this time from Affordable Mobiles. With no upfront cost to worry about, that same 100GB monthly allowance of data can be yours for the low cost of just £20.75, after cashback is taken into consideration. Talk about a steal.

Black Friday Huawei P20 Deal Huawei P20 Black – 100GB, £20.75/month (after cashback) with no upfront on Vodafone This fantastic Black Friday deal sees you pay no upfront cost and receive a staggering 100GB of data in return. You just can't beat this offer for sheer value for money.

