Huawei P20 Pro Deal: Smartphone of the Year Now Even Cheaper

Our Smartphone of the Year 2018, Huawei’s P20 Pro, can now be had for just £26 a month and £25 upfront (with code TRUSTED10) from Vodafone.

As the winner of our highest smartphone accolade in 2018, our love for the P20 Pro is no secret. The phone has been subject to several price drops since its release, but Vodafone’s 5GB contract takes the cake, coming in at just £54 more than going for a SIM-free model.

Incredible P20 Pro Deal Huawei P20 Pro – 5GB of data on Vodafone (use code TRUSTED10) Now with such a low monthly and upfront cost, there's never been a better time to pick up Huawei's amazing P20 Pro, complete with 128GB of memory and a stunning tri-camera setup.

Calculating the difference between the two options, you’ll only be forking out £2.25 a month for the 5GB of data, which in itself is more than enough to cover plenty of scrolling through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the like. You can even dabble in a bit of light content streaming if the mood takes you.

Upon its release, the P20 Pro blew us away with its tri-camera setup, earning itself a superb 9/10 rating. While the camera has since been surpassed by the Pixel 3’s offering, the P20 Pro still offers a better battery, a larger screen and more onboard storage from the get go. Plus, it’s more affordable – so what’s not to love?

In our review for the P20 Pro, Mobiles Writer Alex Todd-Walker noted: “The Huawei P20 Pro is a solid smartphone that’s bound to impress both amateur and seasoned photographers alike. Thanks to its high-end specifications, stunning design and best-in-class tri-camera setup there’s a lot to like about Huawei’s latest flagship endeavour.”

At the time, we lamented the P20 Pro’s £799 price point, which was atypically high for a phone not from Apple or Samsung, but now the overall cost of Vodafone’s contract totals to just £649, a whole £150 cheaper than the original asking price.

The P20 Pro is still one of our favourite phones on the market, but this offer from Vodafone just makes it an even easier recommendation. With fantastic value for money over a SIM-free model, it’s a no brainer.

