Huawei’s next phone will be a notch-free beauty, according to a fresh ‘leak’

Huawei’s working on a new P Smart Z mid-range smartphone with a notch-free design and pop-up selfie camera, according to a fresh leak.

The alleged leak stemmed from Mobielkopen on Thursday, which claimed to have gotten its mitts on official renders and specs info for the new phone.

The phone is believed to be the, currently unannounced, Huawei P Smart Z. The report suggested it’ll be a mid-range handset set that sits below the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro and will retail for a modest €210 (roughly £180).

The “leaked” renders suggest it will have a very different design to its more expensive siblings. The biggest difference is the 16-megapixel, f/2.0, periscope camera. The camera will reportedly pop out of the top of the phone and will give the P Smart Z a completely notch free design. The P30 and P30 Pro have teardrop notches, where the camera sits in the middle of the top edge of the screen.

Outside of this the report suggests the P Smart Z will havea 6.59-inch display, Full HD+ screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Round back it’ll reportedly sport a dual camera setup that combines a primary 16-megapixel, f/1.8 with a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 depth sensor. Under the hood a Kirin 710 CPU and 4GB of RAM will reportedly run the show. Finally, the report suggested it’ll come with 64GB of storage and a sizable 4000mAh battery.

The specs are pretty solid for the money and give it the on paper chops to take on Trusted’s current favourite mid-range Android phone, the Moto G7 Plus. The G7 Plus launched alongside the regular Moto G7, cheaper Moto G7 Play and giant battery toting Moto G7 Power in February. It packs one of the best cameras you’ll find on a mid-range Android phone and comes with a near untouched version of Android.

Excited about the prospect of a new Huawei P Smart Z phone launching in the very near future?