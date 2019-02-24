Huawei looks set to unveil a raft of new devices at MWC 2019 this afternoon, including the Mate X − its answer to the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Fortunately for any tech fans who can’t be in attendance, the event is being live streamed, so you’ll be able to tune in from anywhere. Here’s how to watch Huawei’s MWC 2019 launch event.

Huawei MWC 2019 Time: When does the launch start?

Huawei’s launch is taking place in Barcelona, and it’s scheduled to kick off at 2pm local time − that’s 1pm GMT.

These events tend to take slightly longer than an hour, so if you happen to be a fan of both technology and football, we’re afraid to say that there might well be a clash between this and the hotly anticipated Man Utd vs Liverpool game.

There may also be some surprise announcements at today’s event, which could extend matters.

We expect Huawei’s video feed to go live a little earlier than the official starting time, so if you’ve got nothing better to do, you can fire the live stream up early, judge Huawei’s music taste and and hunt for last-minute clues on what’s in store by analysing the decor.

Huawei MWC 2019 Live Stream: Watch the big launch online

You can watch Huawei’s MWC event unfold right here! Let YouTube clip embedded above be your portal to Barcelona.

If you’d rather watch Huawei’s event elsewhere though, you can. Here are some links to help you along:

Huawei MWC 2019: What to expect

Huawei has confirmed that the Huawei P30 is being saved for a separate event in March. So what can we expect to break cover at today’s event?

As luck would have it, a banner that appears to show a foldable 5G phone (top image) called the ‘Huawei Mate X’ was snapped just a couple of days ago. The banner was being erected at the MWC conference centre in Barcelona.

It shows a folding phone equipped with a pair of outward-facing screens, which open up to form a larger tablet-like display. It also appears to feature a handle of sorts. It’s not quite clear where the cameras are positioned, but they may be housed on either side of that ledge.

Huawei has repeatedly teased such a device over recent weeks, but this is by far the clearest leak we’ve come across so far. And given Samsung’s recent activities, we expect the Huawei Mate X to be the headline act at today’s event.

The Chinese firm unveiled new high-end laptops and tablets last time out, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see updates to those product lines too.

