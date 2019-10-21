Huawei MediaPad M7 could feature a bezel-destroying smartphone hack

The Huawei MediaPad M7 could feature a hole-punch selfie camera and slimmer bezels reminiscent of the 2018 iPad Pro, according to leaked renders of the new tablet.

The latest entry in Huawei’s tablet line, the MediaPad M6, was only released a few months back but we’re already hearing rumours about its successor. It looks as though the MediaPad M7 will build on what’s gone before by shooting for a much more premium look – including a metal body.

According to renders revealed by 91mobiles, the new Huawei MediaPad M7 will give off very iPad Pro vibes and appears as though it may have even slimmer bezels. The smaller bezels look like they have been achieved via the integration of a hole-punch display.

An image of (what appears to be) the new device out in the wild also seems to support the renders (via PocketNow).

The new MediaPad M7 – codenamed Huawei Marx – is said to feature support for smart magnetic keyboard and the M-Pen stylus.

The rear of the tablet looks to feature a dual-camera module with an LED flash. Other features include a USB-C port with speakers on either side.

Fans of the headphone jack will be forced to remain on the edge of their seats, as neither the renders or the photo of the tablet out in the wild reveal whether the MediaPad M7 will let you plug in a pair of headphones.

Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy flagships, Huawei hasn’t gone all-in on hole-punch displays. The design choice has long been been absent on recent big releases like the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei P30, though the company has utilised the hole-punch display on its Nova 5T phone.

Huawei hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down when it comes to its MediaPad Android tablets. It was only in February this year when we here at Trusted Reviews gave our thoughts on the MediaPad M5 Pro.

Our 3.5/5* review said: “It may not be “Pro” enough for some, but this tablet is fun to use and has a great pressure sensitive stylus.”

