Huawei could be about to re-release last year’s Huawei P30 Pro under a new guise – and the phone would retain access to Google apps.

Huawei Central spotted the mention of a ‘Huawei P30 Pro New Edition’ on the company’s German website over the weekend. The device is listed, alongside other Huawei handsets, under a promotional offer with Vodafone for a free Huawei tablet with certain purchases.

The P30 series was the last Huawei line to see its release before the company was officially banned from installing Google apps on its smartphones. Subsequent Huawei handsets have gone without the American tech giant’s services, including 2020’s Huawei P40 Pro.

Read our review of the Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei has previously released a ‘New Edition’ of its P30 Lite smartphone with a new skin and more storage than its predecessor so it’s safe to expect a couple of upgrades from the P30 Pro New Edition.

It isn’t clear exactly when the new P30 Pro will be released or if it will be available here in the UK, as there has yet to be an official announcement from Huawei. However, the German promotion begins on May 15, so we assume we’ll hear a lot more over the next couple of weeks – if the rumours are true.

Read our review of the Huawei P30 Pro

The original Huawei P30 Pro was one of the standout consumer electronics of 2019, and Trusted Reviews awarded it an outstanding four and a half stars. and the ‘Recommended’ seal of approval. Here’s what we wrote:

“If you’re happy to live with Huawei’s version of Android, the P30 Pro is a fantastic flagship that packs in enough to make it just about worth its high £899 asking price. The camera here is incredible, the battery life superb and the design slick enough to help it stand out. Huawei continues to make some of the finest phones around”.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …