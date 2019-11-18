Huawei’s iPad Pro lookalike tablet is coming just before Black Friday

Straight from the horse’s mouth, we now know to expect two brand new Huawei MatePad products to be officially unveiled very soon.

The launch event for both the Huawei MatePad and Mate Pro is set for November 25, according to Huawei CEO Richard Yu on Chinese social networking site Weibo.

Related: Best tablet

Playful Droid reports that the Huawei MatePad Pro tablet will be the first-ever to have a hole-punch notch in the display (similar to the design of the Samsung Galaxy S10). It will support 40W fast-charging, while internal specifications include: 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and the same Kirin 990 chip that powers the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

But the big question with this product, as with any of Huawei’s new devices, is what the situation will be regarding the presence of Google Mobile Services. Ever since the Android ban was enacted, new Huawei devices have lacked access to the standard suite of Google apps common to all other Android devices.

If this device runs the Android operating system without access even to the Play Store, then the tablet is likely to struggle to sell in high numbers at least in western markets.

Related: Best smartphones

The latest big tech launch from the brand was the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, a flagship smartphone. This device also suffered from a lack of Google apps, but that issue aside, the performance was generally very impressive.

The camera quality is particularly excellent, the battery lasted us for ages, and the processor is very speedy too. But this smartphone was never officially sold in the UK because of its compromising lack of Google apps. A similar fate may yet await the Huawei MatePad Pro, regardless of how promising the specifications may be, because Google Mobile Services as so integral to users’ daily habits with smartphones or tablets.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…