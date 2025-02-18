UK excluded from Huawei Mate XT tri-fold global launch

The UK is not part of the global launch of the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, despite the tri-fold handset’s pricing and availability being announced.

Despite the phone apparently coming to Europe – the only pricing information we have thus far is the €3,499 – a UK launch isn’t part of the immediate plan.

Given that price is around £2,900 in proper money, many Brits might argue Huawei can keep it!

It was expected that the phone would skip the United States because of the continued standoff Huawei. However, it’s not sure why the UK isn’t on the agenda. The Mate XT Ultimate is “not coming to the UK or US for the time being” a Huawei UK PR rep told The Verge. That’s not “never”, but it doesn’t sound promising.

The company is actually only confirming the launch in a few countries thus far, none of which are actually in Europe. They are Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico.

The high-priced handset is referred to as a trifold, but it actually only folds at two points. It offers a regular 6.4-inch smartphone, 7.9-inch book-style foldable and 10.2-inch tablet in one. It’s also surprisingly thin for a foldable phone at just 3.6mm thick. It also benefits from 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It doesn’t have an IP water or dustproof rating though, so shoppers will need to take utmost care

Our reviewer enjoyed the concept during his hands-on test last year. He wrote: “You can open it up to have what Huawei calls the dual-screen mode, where it uses two sections of the screen in a similar view to what most book-style foldables have, for those times when having the mammoth 10.2-inch screen inside fully open is inconvenient, but you still want a big panel.

“Then, of course, you still get the regular smartphone mode too, using one 6.4-inch section of the display. In this mode, that front display being folded around a hinge does introduce one potential area for weakness.”