Huawei Mate XT Ultimate global launch is almost here

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is coming east. The manufacturer has announced a global launch for the first tri-fold smartphone.

In a teaser posted to X on Thursday, the Chinese phone maker revealed a launch event for February 18, which will take place in Kuala Lumpar.

The phone has been available in China since last November and Huawei has been teasing the global launch for a while for a while now.

A launch is likely in Europe, but considering Huawei is still on the naughty list in the United States, a launch across the Atlantic is not likely.

The Mate XT Ultimate surprised many onlookers when it arrived on the scene in China, potentially blindsiding rivals like Samsung who had pioneered more conventional foldable form factors.

It offers a regular 6.4-inch smartphone, 7.9-inch book-style foldable and 10.2-inch OLED (2232 x 3184, 120Hz adaptive) tablet in one. Despite that extra fold, we found it to be impressively thin.

It’s just 4.8mm at its thickest point when unfolded and only a half a millimetre thicker than the bi-folding Galaxy Z Fold 6.

It’s also got 66W wired charging and 50W wired charging, but no IP rating meaning you’re going to want to keep this away from the wet stuff.

The phone is powered by the Kirin 9010 processor, coupled with 256GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. There’s also a triple camera set up on the rear – including a 50-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide and periscope zoom cameras.

We’ve already gone hands on with the Huawei Mate XT, but will be keen to carry out a full review when the phone officially lands on UK soil.

A new era for foldables is nigh

With Samsung confirming it is working on a multi-fold device, a global launch Mate XT Ultimate early in 2025 gives Huawei an opportunity to get out ahead of the foldable pioneer. Price is going to be key.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

