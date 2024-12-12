Huawei Mate X6 cameras set new standards for foldable phones

Huawei has announced the global launch of the Mate X6 foldable handset, which promises to provide a true flagship camera phone experience without compromises.

Until now the camera specs within top foldable phones has been somewhat sacrificed to accommodate the form factor, but Hauwei has said to Hell with that with its new book-style foldable.

It’s headlined by a 50-megapixel ultra-aperture camera with a 10-stop mechanical aperture (aka variable aperture). It’s the first foldable phone to possess this feature.

The range of f/1.4 to f/4.0 makes it the largest aperture of any smartphone per se, while there’s optical image stabilisation too.

The 48-megapixel “telemacro” camera is a portmanteau for telephoto and macro in one. There’s a 4x optical zoom lens with macro capabilities. The aperture can reach f/3.0 here, and again there’s OIS.

The benefits of this are an extended depth of field when using macro with Huawei combining a whopping seven shots at different levels of focus. During a recent briefing, the company told Trusted Reviews this will achieve a better level of detail while solving the issue of shallow focus from regular macro shots.

There’s also a 40-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, while the brand new Ultra Chroma sensor offers 1.5 million spectral channels to help capture nuances of light and improve colour accuracy.

This promises to make it more colour accurate than the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Huawei tells us it’ll be especially useful when dealing with contrasting colours. The cameras have also been awarded the TÜV Color Accuracy and Stability Certificate, another first for foldables.

The cameras are the main story here, but the Mate X6 also delivers in other areas where foldables have fallen down. Namely in the durability realm. It has IPX8 water resistance, has a new waterdrop hinge that’s made with liquid steel to boost strength by 27%. There’s also an inner screen plate made from carbon fiber for a 64% boost to stiffness of the internal folding screen. The exterior screen has 2nd-generation Kunlun glass that doubles the drop resistance. Meanwhile the aluminium alloy frame is 13% stronger.

In terms of the displays, you’re getting a 6.45-inch cover screen (2500 nits of brightness) and a 7.93-inch internal screen (1800 nits) and the brightness is the only difference between the quality of the two panels. Both offer 1-120Hz refresh rate and 1440Hz PWM dimming.

More specs and details on pricing and availability are on the way, but it will be available globally.