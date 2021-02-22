Huawei has officially unveiled its latest foldable: the Huawei Mate X2. Here’s everything we know.

The successor to the Huawei Mate X and the Huawei Mate Xs comes with a quad camera and an all-new design.

“With some of the best software and hardware innovations at its core, HUAWEI Mate X2 represents a giant leap forward and sets the bar for future foldable devices”, said Huawei Consumer BG executive director and chief executive officer Richard Yu.

Scroll down to find out everything Huawei revealed about the Mate X2 at the launch, including the design, specs, camera and how much it costs.

Huawei Mate X2 design – a new, slim design

The Mate X2 boasts an all-new design with a sloped rear that allows the device to measure just 4.4mm thin unfolded. In many ways, this design is far more like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 than the previous Mate X devices.

Huawei has shifted the point of balance away from the centre of the phone to ensure it maintains its balance folded and unfolded.

The phone packs a dual-display. The foldable inner display measures eight inches diagonally so there’s plenty of real estate, and is paired with a 6.45-inch OLED outer display coated in a magnetically-controlled nano optical layer to cut down on reflections. Both screens also pack a high touch sample rate and a 90Hz refresh rate.

New to the Mate series is the Multi-Dimensional Hinge. The hinge, which Huawei says it spent five years perfecting, creates a “water drop-like cavity” to minimise the gap when the display is folded and to minimise creases when the phone is unfolded.

Huawei Mate X2 specs and features – plenty of smart features

The Mate X2 is powered by the Kirin 9000 5G chipset, promising “excellent performance, power efficiency and high-speed connectivity”. This is the same chip as the Mate 40 Pro.

Huawei has also included a number of smart features that take advantage of the phone’s large display, such as Multi-Window, which allows users to preview content on another app without closing their current one. There’s also App Multiplier, which allows users to open multiple documents in the same app, and Floating Windows that can be stored in the App Bubble.

The Mate X2 is kitted with a dual-speaker stereo sound system, along with a large 4500mAh battery with support for 55W Huawei SuperCharge fast charging.

Huawei Mate X2 camera – it comes with a 50MP quad camera

The Mate X2 takes advantage of the Ultra Vision Leica quad camera. This includes a 50MP (f/1.9) wide angle sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle sensor, a 12MP (f2.4) telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and an 8MP (f/4.4) SuperZoom camera with 10x optical zoom.

There’s also a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie camera on the front and there’s every chance this could feature in our list of the best camera phones.

Huawei Mate X2 release date and price – when will the phone launch?

The Huawei Mate X2 will be available in White, Black, Crystal Blue and Crystal Pink from February 25. Prices start at RMB 17,999 (∼£1,976) for the 256GB model and go up to RMB 18,999 (∼£2,086) for 512GB.