Huawei’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy Fold is expected to be launched shortly, and specs have emerged showing that it’s a very impressive flexible phone.

Specifications for the Huawei Mate X have appeared on the website for TENAA, the Chinese certification authority, revealing what we can expect from the screen, the battery, and the memory — and there’s confirmation that there will be a 5G variant.

The overall dimensions of the device have been listed as 161.3 x 146.2 x 11mm (when unfolded), and it weighs 287g. The screen will measure 8 inches when unfurled, and has a resolution of 2480 x 2200, with a density of around 414ppi. These details are promising as the screen is both large and very sharp, which should be ideal for watching videos and multi-tasking in the manner this handset is designed for.

The battery is 4400mAh, which sounds hefty when compared to most smartphones. However, it’s hard to know how that capacity will transpose to a much larger foldable-screened device. We’ll only be able to tell if it’s sufficient once we’ve spent time trying it out.

Several variants are available with different specifications with regards to storage and connectivity. For instance, there are three storage variants as follows: 6GB of RAM & 128GB storage; 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage; and a whopping 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. On top of this, there’s also going to be a 5G variant if you want to access the very fastest mobile data speeds.

The report, sourced by T3, gave no details on the camera specifications.

In our hands-on review of the Huawei Mate X, we praised it for its attractive design, which certainly didn’t feel like a rushed prototype, and also for its smooth performance. From the few snaps we took, the quality of the camera also appears high. We’re looking forward to giving it a spin upon its release, expected within the next few months — check back to our website for the full review.

