Huawei Mate X release date leaks and the 5G foldable future is nearly here

Huawei arguably stole the show at MWC this year with the launch of its Mate X foldable phone – and now the handsome device might finally have a release date, if the latest reports are accurate.

The Huawei Mate X could well end up being the best foldable phone of 2019, but before the Samsung Galaxy Fold rival can claim that title, it first needs to hit shelves.

The all-important Mate X release date could now be just around the corner, however, as gadget blog GizmoChina says the device has been listed on one of Huawei’s online stores with availability from June 2019. ,

We haven’t been able to confirm this, though – the Chinese manufacturer’s UK website is still bereft of such details.

Those wanting to fold a piece of the future in their pocket will have to pay for the privilege: the Huawei Mate X’s price is set at €2299, or nearly £2000 based on the current exchange rate.

The Mate X features an 8-inch main display that folds out to give the user a further two secondary displays – one measuring 6.6 inches, the other 6.38 inches. Powering the show is the firm’s own Kirin 980 SoC, which also features under the hood in the firm’s other 2019 flagships, most notably the new Huawei P30 Pro.

Further Mate X internal specs include 8GB of RAM, 512GB of on-board storage, and a 4500mAh battery. It promises 5G connectivity speeds to boot and also sports a similar camera system to the P30 Pro, with 40-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 8-megapixel lenses.

The device was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona earlier in the year, so surely an official release date will be confirmed in the near future.

