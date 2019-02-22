Huawei Mate X foldable 5G phone leaked ahead of MWC 2019 reveal

The Huawei Mate X is the rumoured foldable 5G phone the company will bring to Mobile World Congress this weekend.

A banner being erected at the conference centre in Barcelona showcases the handset in its various states, while also giving away the name for the device.

The image was posted by Twitter user @gimme2pm (via 9to5Google), and also shows the device will have a pair of outward-facing screens, which open up into a larger tablet-like display.

It also features a pronounced ledge, which allows the smaller portion of the display to be tucked in neatly. It’s not quite clear where the cameras are positioned, but they may be housed on either side of that ledge.

The Mate X form factor differs greatly to that offered by the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was finally unveiled earlier this week at the Unpacked event. That device offers a single outer screen with the larger tablet hidden within the fold.

However, since the initial reveal, several questions have emerged concerning Samsung’s design choices. The outer 4.6-inch display is “almost comically small” as my colleague Aatif Sulleyman puts it, and is surrounded by “what might just be the thickest bezels we’ve ever seen on a smartphone.”

The Galaxy Fold doesn’t fold flat either, with a wide gap at the hinge. Judging by the Huawei Mate X image we’ve seen today, it appears as if Huawei may have managed to achieve a flat fold. Huawei will hold a press conference on February 24, when the Mate X will be officially unveiled, so we’re sure to hear more details then.

Needless to say, it appears we’ve got two very different phones competing to lead the way in the new foldable era. We can’t wait to see what Huawei has to offer. Join us for full MWC 2019 coverage this weekend, and into next week.

Which foldable phone do you think will rule 2019? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.