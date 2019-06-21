This Huawei Mate X 2 concept conjures up images of a new foldable phone that looks quite similar to the rival Samsung Galaxy Fold, and it’s very impressive.

Even though the Huawei Mate X won’t be available until September 2019, Dutch website LetsGoDigital has already published concept images for a brand new foldable phone with an entirely different design.

This version has two separate screens and looks far more similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold; there’s a smartphone-like screen on the outside, and when unfolded a tablet screen is revealed within.

However, the primary outer screen at least looks far bigger and more attractive than that of the Galaxy Fold — we’ll have to wait and see if that’s still the case after it completes production.

We’ve already been lucky enough to try out the Huawei Mate X hands-on, and we were very impressed with what we saw. It folded seamlessly and felt like a finished product despite being first-generation tech, being attractive and easy to operate in either format. The specs were also impressive — a powerful Kirin 980 chipset, big 4500mAh battery, and 5G connectivity are some of the prospects it offers. We’re looking forward to putting it through a full review shortly after release in September.

The rival to the Mate X was supposedly the Samsung Galaxy Fold. But months after its announcement in February it still appears to be no closer to release, following compromising screen faults. Shortly after release, certain tech reviewers noticed that the display malfunctioned (in some cases because of the removal of a protective plastic film). As a consequence, the release date has been shifted back indefinitely, and the innovative device may never see the light of day.

Excitingly, there are plenty of other foldable phones in the pipeline that we know about — including a device from Motorola in the format of the well-loved Razr flip-phone. We’ll bring you all the latest news on what’s shaping up to be the next major chapter in smartphone hardware development.