Huawei Mate 40: Everything we know about Huawei’s next flagship

Huawei is set to launch the Mate 40 series today (October 22) and here’s everything you need to know, including rumoured specs and design.

Huawei remains in a strange position within the smartphone industry, with restrictions on its use of Google services making it a tough recommendation. Nevertheless, the company continues to churn out high-class hardware and we’re expecting more interesting devices come Huawei Mate 40 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

With the launch closing in fast, rumours and speculation around the new Mate 40 has started to ramp up. While things kicked off with news of a new 5nm Kirin processor, the design is now taking centre stage with a plethora of leaked images showing off some interesting camera module setups.

The Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro launch will be here before we know it and we’ve compiled everything you need to know. Read on for the important info on release date, specs, price, camera and more.

Huawei Mate 40 price – how much will the Mate 40 cost?

Huawei is also keeping hush on the price right now. Looking at the Mate 30 for inspiration, we’d expect the Mate 40 to land somewhere in the £700 – £1,000 region, depending on whether you opt for the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro or a 5G version of the handset.

A recent leak has pointed to some price hikes on top of what came last year. Leaker RODENT950 revealed pricing of the range (except for the standard Mate 40):

As you can tell from the pricing, the RS model would be an ultra-premium variant. While the Pro and Pro+ show those slight price increases, whether this will be reflected in enhanced features remains to be seen.

Huawei Mate 40 camera

While exact camera specs remain unknown, a recently revealed launch event poster has shown off an interesting design for the rear camera module of the Mate 40. The Mate flagship has been known for its circular rear module for some time but the image teases a new octagonal setup:

However, a more comprehensive leak from WinFuture offers up a different version of the design for the Mate 40 Pro as well as even more information on the camera specs.

The Mate 40 Pro looks set to have a 50-megapixel sensor (f/1.9) and OIS, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide (f/1.8) and a 12-megapixel zoom camera (f/3.4).

Huawei Mate 40 release date – when will the Mate 40 launch?

Huawei has not officially announced a release date for the Mate 40, but we expect the phone to be revealed on October 22.

However, tipster RODENT950 has now claimed the regular Mate 40 has been delayed, with the Pro, Pro+ and RS models coming first on that expected October launch day.

The Huawei Mate 30 came out in September 2019, the Mate 20 in October 2018 and the Mate 10 in November 2017, so the Mate 40 following suit with an autumn release makes sense.

Furthermore, a Weibo tipster whose name translates to ‘Mobile chip expert’ claimed in June that Huawei is on track to release the Mate 40 in October (via Playfuldroid). According to the leak, around eight million Mate 40 phones are due to be shipped in the fourth quarter. We’re tempted to believe this as an October release would remain in line with previous models, but, as always, take these rumours with a grain of salt.

If the Weibo user is correct, this means that the US sanctions against Huawei renewed in May will not delay the tech giant from releasing the Mate 40 on schedule as planned – but more on that below.

Huawei Mate 40 specs – what chip will the Mate 40 have?

We’re a few months from the predicted release and Huawei has not let much slip about the rumoured Mate 40 series – until now.

According to WinFuture.de, the Mate 40 series is set to feature the new 5nm Kirin 9000 chip. The processor will integrate 5G into the chipset – this is as opposed to the likes of Apple who recently revealed its first 5nm processor but this use a separate modem for its 5G tech.

The rumoured new chip has cropped up in leaker benchmark results, showcasing scores that would put it ahead of Snapdragon’s flagship 865+ processor:

Currently, there are conflicting rumours as to whether this technology will be present on both the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro or if the non-“Pro” model will get a less powerful Kirin 9000E chip.

The suggested naming convention is a departure from previous reporting from Playfuldroid that suggested the 5nm chipset – codenamed ‘Baltimore’ – would be called the Kirin 1000. The Kirin 990 5G successor is rumoured to be equipped with Coretex-A78 CPU cores and will likely be announced alongside the Mate 40.

Some of 2019’s top handsets were built on a 7nm process, including the OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, iPhone 11 and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Shrinking the process down to 5nm should allow the Mate 40 to offer greater efficiency, a longer battery life and boosted performance.

On the positive side, the Mate 40 could be set to come with a more powerful 66W charger. This month, a charger labelled HW-110600C00 with a maximum 66W was certified by China Compulsory Certificate (via Huawei Central). The Mate 30 shipped with a 40W charger, so this upgrade could potentially mean faster charging for the Mate 40.

Huawei Mate 40 software – will the Mate 40 run Android 10?

In response to the company’s Android-related woes, Huawei has long been rumoured to be working on its own mobile operating system and it finally confirmed HarmonyOS 2.0 would be coming to phones soon (via Android Authority).

More recently, GizChina reported that the Mate 40 would be the first phone that would be able to install HarmonyOS 2.0, with the first beta rolling out in December. The operating system would then come to phones like the Huawei P40 and Mate 30 at a later date.

The Mate 40 will likely run on an open-source version of Android 10. This is due to President Trump’s decision to extend the ban on US companies dealing with Huawei. The executive order – which was extended on May 13 – prevents Huawei from installing any Google Mobile Services on its handsets until May 2021.

Luckily, we’ve seen Huawei deal with this already with the Mate 30, so we have a better idea of what we’re in for this time around. Though, unless Huawei has improved the experience it isn’t ideal. The lack of Google software was the key reason we were unable to recommend the Mate 30 Pro when we reviewed it last year despite its otherwise strong performance, so, hopefully, we’ll see some software improvements this time around.

