The Huawei Mate 30’s wireless fast-charging could match that of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s plugged-in power-up, according to a new rumour.

GizmoChina reported that the Huawei Mate 30 could have 25W wireless fast-charging, a powerful new upgrade to be sure. So powerful in fact, that it equals the best wired charging that Samsung can offer on its recently-released Galaxy Note 10 flagship. But a phone’s performance is about so much more than charging speeds, wireless or wired, and these two devices will compete in several more disciplines — so don’t award the medals just yet.

The Huawei Mate 30 won’t be released until later this year, but we’ve already heard some rumours on the design and specification. The cameras will no doubt command the most attention, as it looks set to be housed in an atypical circular module with four or more lenses. We also expect a brand new Kirin 985 chip to make it debut on this device, possibly with 5G support. Due to the Android ban fiasco earlier this year there’s still a question mark over which operating system the Mate 30 will use.

During our opening hands-on session with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, we found it was very similar to the Galaxy S10 – which is hardly a bad thing given that device’s prowess, but we were hoping for a little more innovation. The S Pen functionality does set it apart from the rest of the crowd, offering a distinctive and useful input method. Both the battery and the chip are significant upgrades on previous models in the series – as is the new 25W charger, of course.

With so little information yet available on the Huawei Mate 30, it’s difficult to see whether it will surpass the rival Galaxy Note 10. But if this charging rumour is anything to go by, Samsung should be looking over its shoulder nervously.

