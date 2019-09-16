A new Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design phone is on the way – with a leak appearing to confirm its striking looks.

Huawei is set to show off its new Mate 30 lineup later this week and it looks like we’ll be treated to a new special edition in collaboration with Porsche at the event. Huawei has begun teasing the phone but leaks have now given us a full view of the new design.

Related: Best phone

Huawei teased the Porsche design in a video via CEO Richard Yu’s Weibo account. The teaser video gives a slight hint relating to the design but nothing of note – beyond announcing the partnership.

Noted leaker Evan Blass stepped in to give us a much more revealing look at the phone:

The long vertical stripe of the back of the phone is a unique way of dealing with the camera bump conundrum – and it pulls it off.

Along with the strip, the rear of the phone looks to be leather or a similar material – to give the phone the premium design Huawei is aiming for with this Porsche collab.

The front of the phone looks like it falls in line with what we expect from the Huawei Mate 30 and previous entries into the Huawei Mate range.

The Porsche Design version of the Huawei Mate 30 seems to be getting a premium case alongside it. The case looks like it will come with a stand built-in:

Related: Best Android phones

If the Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design is going with the intriguing vertical strip camera bump, it would differ greatly from what we are expecting from the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Leaks of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro have pointed to an equally interesting design. The Mate 30 Pro looks set to have seven cameras on board with four housed in a circular camera module on the back of the phone.

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…