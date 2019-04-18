Huawei Mate 30 release date, news, specs, price and leaks

The Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro are two of the most hotly anticipated handsets of the year. Here’s everything we know about them so far, including camera features, price and likely release date.

It took a few years, but Chinese manufacturer is now a major smartphone player. Last year’s batch of flagship devices was incredibly strong and the Huawei P30 Pro is already one of 2019’s finest smartphones.

Sat proudly at the top of the pile – and many people’s favourite phone of 2018 – was the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. We can’t think of a single phone that packed more STUFF into such a stylish form factor last year.

The Huawei Mate 20, meanwhile, provided flagship phone appeal for literally half the price of an iPhone XS or a Pixel 3 XL.

All of which makes us eager to learn more about the forthcoming Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Here’s everything we know, or at least think we know, about this mysterious phablet duo.

Huawei Mate 30 release date – When is the Huawei Mate 30 out?

Here’s when each member of the mainline Huawei Mate family was announced:

Huawei Ascend Mate – January 2013

Huawei Ascend Mate 2 4G – January 2014

Huawei Ascend Mate 7 – September 2014

Huawei Mate 8 – November 2015

Huawei Mate 9 – November 2016

Huawei Mate 10 – October 2017

Huawei Mate 20 – October 2018

As you can see, the Mate line has gone through a couple of distinct phases. It used to bear the unwieldy ‘Ascend Mate’ tag, for one thing. Also, the line originally launched right at the beginning of the year.

The Huawei Ascend Mate 7 (confusingly the third device in the series) began the transition to the modern era, jumping forward to a higher number and launching later in the very same year as the Mate 2 4G. By the following year, the Ascend moniker had been dropped and the current launch window had been established.

We’d be very surprised if the Huawei Mate 30 family didn’t follow this current trend, which has been running for four years now. Indeed, an unnamed Huawei executive reportedly confirmed to GSMArena that the Mate 30 would be launching in September or October of this year.

Huawei Mate 30 price – How much will the Huawei Mate 30 cost?

The Huawei Mate 20 cost £499, while the Huawei Mate 20 Pro landed at £899. We’d love to see those prices being retained for this year’s models, but we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see them retailing for more.

After all, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro landed in 2017 for £799. Right across the market, the trend for smartphone prices is upwards.

Meanwhile, if Huawei does indeed incorporate 5G into the base model of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro (see below), that’s only going to inflate costs.

Huawei Mate 30 – Performance

One of the most interesting aspects of Huawei’s phones is the fact that they run on the company’s own chips rather than Qualcomm’s industry-dominating silicon.

What’s even more interesting is the fact that last year’s Kirin 980, which powered both Mate 20 phones, beat the equivalent Snapdragon 845 on many performance metrics.

Not only are we expecting the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro to run on the successor to that CPU – rumoured to be the Kirin 985 – but we’re also expecting it to be an absolute powerhouse of a chip. Reports from China suggest that this could be the first SoC to be built on a 7nm EUV (Extreme UltraViolet) process, which will for 20% greater transistor density.

Expect higher clocks speeds than the Kirin 980, but a similar architecture (hence the incremental name bump, presumably).

Huawei Mate 30 – Design and display

Unlike the Huawei P30, which was leaked to the hilt before it’s official unveiling, we haven’t had any render leaks for the Huawei Mate 30 family. Which makes sense, given that the Mate 30 is still a good six months away.

One point we can draw from the design of the Huawei P30 is that the new phone retains many of the same design cues established by its predecessor, the Huawei P20. That could suggest that the Huawei Mate 30 will follow suit.

This would make sense, as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, in particular, was a handsome device. The P30 design also suggests that Huawei might eschew the hole punch notch design that other manufacturers are pursuing.

Remember that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro uses the same facial-recognition technology as Apple’s Face ID, which necessitated that extended notch. Unless it’s solved the need for such a bulky bar, the Mate 30 Pro will likely follow suit.

We don’t yet have any indication on the screens that will be used. The Mate 20 sported a 6.53-inch Full HD LCD and the Mate 20 Pro went with a 6.39-inch QHD AMOLED. Both were great screens in their own way, but we’d love to see Huawei going full OLED in late 2019.

Huawei Mate 30 – Camera

Both the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro were notable for their sophisticated triple-camera set-ups, which were provided as part of a special partnership with Leica.

We’re expecting an even more advanced camera effort for the Huawei Mate 30 family. There could be even more lenses, too.

At the beginning of the year, Dutch website Mobielkopen pointed out that Huawei had filed a patent for the design of a number of cases. Those cases appeared to make space for a vast rectangular camera module rather than the square alignment of the Mate 20 family.

This could suggest an ambitious five-camera approach from the Huawei Mate 30 family.

Huawei Mate 30 – Additional Features

At its Global Analyst Summit in China, Huawei outlined its 5G roadmap. It’s aiming to release its first 5G-ready smartphone in the second half of 2019, running on its own 5G modem.

This means that the Huawei Mate 30 is extremely likely to be Huawei’s big 5G device. It’s always possible that this could turn out to be a special derivative of the Mate 30, of course.

Huawei isn’t scared to launch pricey special editions, and it’s known that 5G modem technology will push the price of early hardware up by potentially hundreds of pounds.

We’re also expecting Huawei to continue its use of an in-display fingerprint sensor, which took a bow in the Mate 20 Pro. Hopefully this will be quicker and more reliable than before.

We’ll continue to update this feature as and when we learn more about the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro’s potential feature sets. In the meantime, let us know what you think via social media @TrustedReviews.