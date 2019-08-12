The Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro are set to drop in Europe in September with a new and improved chipset according to latest leaks.

The leak – which originated on Russian tech site hi-tech.mail.ru – claims that two of the most recent additions to Huawei’s Mate line of smartphones will be available from September 19.

Huawei Consumer Business Software president Dr Wang Chenglu reportedly told the site that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro would be unveiled on that date, an entire month ahead of last year’s Mate 20 announcement and very close to when we expect the iPhone 11 to be released.

Dr Wang also revealed that the two devices would be powered by the brand new Kirin 990 chipset. This goes against earlier rumours we’ve heard about a Kirin 985 chip but it is possible that the 990 is just the 985 under a different name as the chip itself has yet to be released.

As far as performance goes, Huawei chooses to manufacture its own chipsets rather than take advantage of third-party options like Qualcomm’s mega-popular Snapdragon. The Mate 20 line was built using the Kirin 980 SoC so either way the new chip will bring a nice boost in performance to the Mate 30.

The new chipset is also rumoured to come with 5G integrated into the CPU, so the new handsets could come 5G-ready regardless of what the chip is named. It is difficult to be certain about the details at this time but we are anticipating hearing more about the new Kirin chipset at the IFA 2019 event next month.

Recently, debates have popped up surrounded the upcoming Mate handsets and the recently unveiled Huawei operating system and Android replacement, HarmonyOS. As it is, it seems as though most iterations of the Huawei Mate 30 will continue to run on Android, with brand new HarmonyOS – or HongmengOS – only being tested on the Mate 30 Lite in China.

