The Huawei Mate 30 series could feature four different phones with three different notches, according to images leaked on Twitter.

Serial tipster Evan Blass has shared renders claiming to show the Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Lite and Porche Design edition of the Mate 30 Pro just days before the phones are set to be unveiled – and they actually look really slick.

The Mate 30 Pro is the premium smartphone in the Mate line. Pics of the Pro showcase a sleek, silver device with a medium to wide notch and a vibrant display that curves sharply around the frame of the phone. A circular cutout on the back of the Pro houses what looks to be four sensors and the phone is captured splashing into a pool of water – perhaps a hint about the waterproof properties of the handset.

The notch on the Mate 30 looks to be about half the size of that on its Pro counterpart and the Mate 30 doesn’t have a wrap around display but, other than those two details, the two smartphones do physically look very similar.

The Verge noted that both devices feature two signal strength indicators in the top corner of the display. This might mean we can hope to see a dual-SIM edition of both the Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro. Both phones are expected to be powered by the new Kirin 990 chipset, meaning that they will likely come 5G-ready.

The Mate 30 Lite takes a different route with a hole punch camera rather than a traditional notch and a square set of sensors as opposed to the large circular setup on the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro. The phone features a fingerprint sensor below the rear camera and is expected to use the Kirin 810 chipset rather than the new 990 SoC.

The Porche Design edition of the Pro is the most flashy design of the lot. The phone comes in black and red and features what looks to be a leather back framing a vertical glass panel. The smartphone features the same curved display as the P30 Pro along with the wider notch on the front and with four sensors on its rear.

Huawei is expected to officially unveil the Mate 30 series in Munich on September 19 so we only have days to wait to find out if the Mate 30 will live up to our expectations.

