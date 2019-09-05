Huawei Mate 30 Pro renders show off rumoured seven camera setup

Leaked renders of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro claim to give us a good look at the likely design of the upcoming phone – including the startling inclusion of seven (SEVEN!) cameras.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has been subject to a ton of leaks and – ahead of the September 19 launch event in Munich – a prominent leaker has created a detailed visual impression of the upcoming device, based on the reports we’ve seen so far.

Leaker @OnLeaks has teamed up with Pricebaba to show off some leaked renders of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The video and accompanying images show off the phone’s unique camera setup and a whole lot more.

As an aside, OnLeaks does point out some issues with the CAD used to create the renders so they may not be “100 percent accurate.”

The circular quad-camera module on the rear of the phone is expected to contain two 40-megapixel sensors, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 3D ToF sensor. One of the two 40-megapixel sensors will have a 120-degree ultra-wide lens while the telephoto sensor will feature a 5x zoom. The triple selfie camera setup looks to be housed in a rectangular notch on the front – no word on the specs of those sensors just yet.

Aside from the seven camera setup, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is looking like it will come with a Kirin 990 chip on board, as well as a beefy 4500mAh battery. The battery will be able to be charged super quick with 25W wireless charging and 45W wired charging.

We don’t yet know the RAM and internal storage of the device but Huawei did reveal the phone would come with a built-in 5G modem during the launch event announcement.

One thing the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is not expected to ship with is Google-made Android apps. Last week, it was revealed the Huawei Mate 30 would be the first phone the Chinese manufacturer would ship that would not be permitted to use Google apps.

This means from the Huawei Mate 30 onwards – or until the Huawei Android ban trade dispute is resolved – Huawei-made phones can not use the Google Play Store, Google Maps, Google Drive and others.

