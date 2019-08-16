Huawei Mate 30 Pro photos ‘leak’ and reveal nothing

Photos alleging to be of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro have leaked online and, if accurate, the phone will offer very few surprises when it launches later this year.

The photos appeared on Chinese social media network Weibo late on Thursday and show of a person holding the alleged Mate 30 Pro from the front and back.

Gauging if the photos are legitimate is a little tricky, especially as the phone on show has pretty much every one of its important parts covered.

Related: Best smartphone 2019

The rear camera is covered by a flip port, making it impossible to identify what sensors it’ll have. Prior rumblings list the camera as a feature for the Mate 30 Pro.

Rumours suggest it’ll have a nifty new triple-camera that pairs two top-line new 40-megapixel sensors with an undisclosed third snapper. The camera’s are expected to be housed in a custom circular housing that looks way cooler than the square bump expected to feature on the iPhone 11.

Related: Best phablet 2019

The only major detail you can get from the leak is that, if the phone is the Mate 30 Pro, it’ll have a curved edge screen that wraps around the side of the phone and a sizable front notch with multiple camera sensors.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the Chinese firm’s rumoured answer to the newly unveiled Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The phone is expected to be unveiled in the near future, but there are no official details about its design or specs.

Related: Best camera phone 2019

The Galaxy Note 10 family of devices launched last week and is commonly viewed as a solid, but slightly unambitious upgrade to Samsung’s phablet line. It features a near identical camera setup to the Galaxy S10 Plus 5G and shares most of its smaller siblings core features. The only real differentiators are its S Pen stylus and slightly upgraded CPU.

We’re in the process of reviewing the Galaxy Note 10 at the moment make sure to check back later for our final verdict.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More