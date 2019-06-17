The Huawei Mate 30 Pro may borrow the OnePlus 7 Pro’s best feature

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will borrow a key feature from the rival OnePlus 7 Pro, according to a less than scrupulous ‘leak’.

The leak appeared on Chinese site “ithome” over the weekend and suggests the, currently unconfirmed, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature a custom 90Hz refresh screen like the OnePlus 7 Pro’s. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the hotly anticipated follow up to the company’s Mate 20 Pro phablet and is commonly viewed as a key rival to Samsung’s fabled Galaxy Note 10.

If the latest ‘leak’ is accurate this would be a key positive for the Mate 30 Pro. Variable refresh rate phones come with a variety of benefits. The biggest is that by rendering more frames a second basic things like navigating menus feels smoother. The higher refresh rate can also be an advantage on optimised games. This is because, by rendering more images per second, there’s less of a delay between when you enact a command and it’s rendered on screen.

The ability to go below 60Hz, the level most phone screens are locked, when the phone is running less intensive tasks can also help save battery life. We found the tech worked a treat on the OnePlus 7 Pro and Asus ROG Phone, which both have 90Hz screens.

Related: Best phablet

Outside of this the site reported that the Mate 30 Pro will feature a hole-punch design front camera, be 5G capable, run using Huawei’s Kirin 985 CPU and have an unspecified quad-camera system on its back.

None of this is official and considering the fact we’ve never heard of the source before we’d take the rumoured specs with a pinch of salt.

The leak makes no mention of what software the phone will run. This is a key question around the Mate 30 Pro and future Huawei phones in general. Google was forced to cut ties with Huawei following an executive order from the US White House last month. This means future Huawei phones will not receive an Android license from Google. The lack of a license will cut the handsets off from official Google software support and key services including the Play Store.

Rumblings suggest Huawei is planning to “test” an own-brand alternative to Android, codenamed Hongmeng OS, in the very near future to get around the ban.