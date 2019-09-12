The Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s specs have ‘leaked — but there’s a major drawback that could be a deal breaker.

The specs leak stemmed from @RODENT950, a SlashLeaks contributor earlier this week. They show that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is set to get an updated Kirin 990 chip along with an impressive five-sensor rear camera module. However, the biggest news could be that the device will have “No Google apps”. Note that this has not been confirmed by Huawei, and despite the controversial Android ban incidence, nothing is yet clear regarding the future of Huawei’s operating system or app suite.

We’re expecting great things from the camera. We rate Huawei P30 Pro camera as the best on the market right now, so the next flagship in Huawei’s arsenal will have a high bar to reach. According to the new leak, the Mate 30 Pro will have a 40-megapixel main snapper, a 40-megapixel wide cine lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, plus a time of flight sensor and a colour temperature sensor. The front camera set-up is almost as impressive itself: a 32-megapixel main camera, an ultrawide camera of unspecified resolution, and another Time of Flight sensor.

As if that’s not enough, there are plenty more specs to get excited about beside the camera. The Kirin 990 chip will be present on the phone, and it’s enabled for 5G connectivity — a feature skipped over by the iPhone 11 series. The screen will apparently measure between 6.6 and 6.8-inches, with a 1176 x 2400 Full HD+ resolution. The screen will reportedly feature two unlocking methods: an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and Face Unlock 2.0, which promises to be faster and more secure. The water resistant (IP68) design will feature a physical power button, but a touch bar volume slider. Despite having no Google apps, the leaker claims it will still run the Android 10 operating system augmented by the EMUI 10.0 skin.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be launched on Thursday, September 19 at an event in Munich, so we won’t have long to wait before seeing if these leaked specs are accurate. Keep checking back to our website for more details about the phone in the run-up to the big day.

