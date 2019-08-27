An alleged leaked marketing image of the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro has shown that the device’s camera has undergone a radical redesign.

The image suggests that Huawei will introduce a circular camera module with the Huawei Mate 30 series, turning its back on the square design found on the Mate 20 series.

Four cameras will be mounted on this module. We expect a Time of Flight sensor to join the main wide camera, ultra wide lens, and telephoto sensor that featured on the Huawei P30 Pro. The same image also claims that the Mate 30 Pro will run on a brand new Kirin 990 chip.

While Huawei appears to have taken the air-traced advice from Uma Thurman’s character in Pulp Fiction, the opposite seems to be true of two of the other big names in the smartphone game: from the images we’ve seen, both Google and Apple evidently think it’s hip to be square.

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 4 will have a square rear camera module — and it’ll also be the first device in the Pixel series to have more than one rear camera. The setup is slated to include a wide lens and a telephoto sensor, possibly along with a small ToF sensor. We were very impressed by the Pixel 3’s performance with just one lens, so we’re looking forward to seeing what a multi-camera Google setup will be capable of.

The iPhone 11 also seems to have adopted a square module to accommodate three lenses. The design has already drawn some criticism, as it looks fairly bulky and unattractive, but it does at least look like the next iPhone series will have an ultra wide lens for the first time. This should provide a bit more versatility, and according to rumours the new lens might be used to fix photos by allowing you to add the bits that were cropped out of your original snap.

We praised the Huawei Mate 20 Pro for its photographic prowess and the Huawei P30 Pro is our top choice camera phone overall, even beating out the Pixel 3. Can the Huawei Mate 30 Pro improve on this impressive track record?

