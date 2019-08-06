Huawei Mate 30 Pro ‘leak’ reveals a camera that could easily topple the Galaxy Note 10

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature a far more impressive camera setup than its arch-rival, the Galaxy Note 10, according to a fresh leak.

The report broke via serial leaker Ice Universe on Twitter overnight. The leak alleges that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature two gigantic 40-megapixel sensors. The main camera will reportedly feature be a sizable 1/1.55” sensor. The second will be an ultrawide-angle, 1/1.7” sensor.

If true this means the Mate 30 Pro’s secondary sensor will be the same size as the Huawei P30 Pro’s. It also could give the Mate 30 Pro a key edge on its main rival, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

According to recent rumours the Note 10 Plus will feature an identical camera setup to the Galaxy S10 5G. This would make its sensors significantly smaller than the Mate 30 Pro’s.

The Mate 30 Pro is the hotly anticipated next flagship phablet from Huawei. It’s expected to launch alongside a regular Mate 30 later this year. Details about the two phablets, including if they will run Android, remain largely unknown thanks to a recent US trade block against Huawei.

The trade block went into place in May after the US White House issued an executive order blocking certain dealings with Huawei. It forced Google to revoke the company’s Android licence leaving it unclear if future Huawei phones would be able to use the OS or access key services, including the Play Store.

Huawei reportedly plans to release a phone running its home brewed Hongmeng OS by the end of the year. Details about Hongmeng remain unknown, though it is believed to have been primarily designed for IoT devices, rather than phones prior to the ban.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are expected to launch at the company’s Unpacked event in New York tomorrow. Rumours suggest the device will be a modest upgrade on the Galaxy S10, with the main differences being aesthetic and relating to its new S Pen stylus.

