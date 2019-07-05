The Huawei Mate 30 may have a very different camera design to the iPhone 11

The much rumoured Huawei Mate 30 will have a very different camera design to competing flagship phones, according to a fresh leak.

The news broke when writers at Phone Arena spotted a new ‘leaked’ image claiming to be of the Mate 30 on Chinese social network Weibo earlier this week.

The image showed a circular camera housing with four unspecified sensors and an LED flash. The report didn’t include which exact sensors are in the housing, but the design is markedly different to previous Mate 30 leaks, which generally feature square camera designs.

Related: Best phablet 2019

If accurate, which it may well not be, the design would also potentially differentiate the Mate 30 from the, also not officially confirmed, Galaxy Note 10 and iPhone 11. The Galaxy Note 10 is the hotly anticipated next phablet from Samsung. It is expected to be unveiled at an Unpacked event in August.

Official information about the phone is non-existent but most leaks suggest it’ll have a square camera housing. Again the exact sensor configuration is unknown, though most rumours suggest it’ll be a tweaked version of the tri-camera setup seen on the Galaxy S10.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Smartphone Deals

The iPhone 11 is expected to be the new smartphone from Apple. Speculation suggests the iPhone 11 will be unveiled in September. Most rumours report the next-gen iPhone 11 will have a similar square, triple-sensor camera housing, though again this hasn’t been confirmed by the company.

Further details about the Mate 30 are unknown, though it’s expected arrival comes during an ‘interesting’ time for Huawei. The US White House issued an executive order forcing numerous technology companies, including Google and ARM, to cut or diminish ties with the company in May.

The Google ban means it’s unclear what new Huawei phones will be able to receive an Android license. Without a license the phones would not get official software support from Google and would be cut off from key services, including the Google Play Store. Separate rumours suggest it is developing and trialing its own custom Hongmeng OS as an alternative to Android.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More