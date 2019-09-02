Huawei Mate 30 Pro launch date announced alongside fresh camera tease

Huawei’s next big flagship will be unveiled very soon — and the brand has already dropped a big hint as to what the camera will look like.

On Twitter, Huawei has revealed that the new Mate 30 series will be launched on September 19, at an event in Munich.

The announcement video shows a prominent circle, while the accompanying tweet announced “we’re going full circle”. These are undoubtedly references to the rumoured circular camera module design, which will mark a decisive shift away from the square designs found on the Mate 20 series.

The September launch is significantly earlier than previous Mate series, which have been released in October and November, and this shift will place the Huawei Mate 30 in direct competition with the upcoming iPhone 11, which is also expected to be released around the same time.

This looks like a big statement of intent from Huawei.

Besides the distinctive new camera module, which will house at least four sensors, there have been several other rumours circulating that concern the Mate 30.

It will reportedly run on a new Kirin 990 chipset which is enabled for 5G connectivity, and despite the ongoing Android ban, it is expected to run a version of the latest Android 10 operating system upon release − though it may miss out on some crucial Google apps, like Gmail and Google Chrome.

While Huawei’s designers seem to have opted for an unusual circular camera module, at least two other upcoming flagships have gone in the other direction, instead choosing a large square module for their snappers.

The Google Pixel 4 was revealed in images from an official Google Twitter account, which showed a three-lens arrangement inside a rounded square; unofficial but convincing images have circulated of iPhone 11 designs which again include three lenses inside a fairly bulky camera bump.

Manufacturers have evidently moved on from the style of aligned camera sensors, but which new style will catch on?

