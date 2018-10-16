Alongside the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, Huawei used its London launch event to unveil an absolutely huge device with a 7.2-inch OLED display, powerful specs, and and a focus on gaming. Meet the Huawei Mate 20 X.

The Mate 20 X sits at the top of Huawei’s new flagship line and comes packing a Kirin 980 chipset, triple camera array, and its latest custom EMUI 9 software – an Android fork, just as before.

The highlight, though, is almost certainly the Mate 20 X’s huge display. Measuring 7.2 inches diagonally, it’s more comparable to smaller tablets rather than phones, and easily the largest consumer phone we’ve seen this year. That display is 1080p, constructed from an OLED panel and supports HDR.

During the announcement of the device, Huawei played up its gaming prowess, comparing it to the Nintendo Switch in terms of size. You’ll be able to buy an accessory that adds physical controls to the Mate 20 X, and there’s a 5000mAh battery inside which hopefully will provide enough juice to keep that massive screen running all day.

On the back, the camera system here resembles to Mate 20 Pro. It’s co-engineered by Leica, boasting a 40-megapixel main sensor alongside an ultra-wide and a telephoto sensor. There’s a 24-megapixel shooter around the front for all your selfie-related needs.

Like other phones with big displays – Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 for example – the Mate 20 X ships with a stylus, which Huawei is calling the M Pen. It’ll pack 4096 levels of pressure sensitive and seems a good fit for a phone this large.

The Huawei Mate 20 X will ship on October 26 for €899, which works out at around £790 before tax, and we’re trying to confirm its UK and US release date – if, indeed, it gets a global rollout.

Additional reporting by Max Parker

