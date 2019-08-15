The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G is finally on sale from EE and Vodafone

Huawei’s flagship 5G phone is now available from two of the UK’s biggest networks.

EE and Vodafone put a pause on the sale of the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G before it even launched.Back in May, several UK networks pulled the Huawei 20 X 5G from its list of upcoming devices following the Huawei Android ban situation. However, the phone has begun returning to shelves – virtual and otherwise.

Related: Best 5G phones

According to HuaweiCentral, EE and Vodafone have taken a bit longer to renege on their decisions to pause the sale of Huawei’s 5G device. Three launched the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G towards the end of July.

EE’s best selling plan offers 256GB Emerald Green version of the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G for £59 a month. Your £59 gets you 10GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts, but you’ll need to fork out £50 upfront for the phone. You will get the added bonus of £50 worth of in-game extras for AR game Harry Potter Wizards Unite.

Vodafone’s default plan for the same device equates to £68 a month with £29 upfront. This plan gets you unlimited data as well as minutes and texts.

Related: EE 5G review

The news emerged about EE’s trepidation over selling the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G during their launch event for the new 5G network technology. Despite announcing the phone previously, Huawei’s 5G phone was conspicuous by its absence when EE revealed its initial 5G phone lineup.

CEO of BT consumer brands (EE, BT and Plusnet) Marc Allera declared at the time that they would wait for more information and the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G was on pause. Allera said EE hoped to embrace the phone once the mess surrounding the company was cleared up.

EE now seems to be embracing the phone even though it can’t really be said the issues revolving around the Huawei Android ban are quite cleared up just yet.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More