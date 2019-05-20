Huawei Mate 20 Pro users can still install the Android Q beta, despite all of the uncertainty surrounding Huawei’s relationship with Google and its continued use of the company’s mobile software and apps.

The Mate 20 Pro was made eligible for the beta on May 7. Signing up to the programme gives users of the handset access to an early preview of Android’s major upcoming features, such as Dark Mode, Live Caption and new privacy tools.

“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications. For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices,” a Google spokesperson told Trusted Reviews when we asked how much support Mate 20 Pro users who sign up (or have already signed up) to the Android Q beta can expect, moving forwards.

Huawei responded with: “Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.

“Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products covering those have been sold or still in stock globally.

“We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”

It’s a complex issue, and we’re hopeful that Google and Huawei will be able to shed more light on the situation once some of the dust settles.

Reuters last night reported that Google’s parent company Alphabet has suspended any business that “requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing.”

Existing Huawei devices will continue to receive Android updates, but it appears that future Huawei devices will either use a completely different operating system, or a limited version of Android.

As Reuters reports: “Popular Google apps such as Gmail, YouTube and the Chrome browser that are available through Google’s Play Store will disappear from future Huawei handsets as those services are not covered by the open source license and require a commercial agreement with Google.”

If you’re a Huawei Mate 20 Pro user and you’re curious about installing the Android Q beta, you can find out more details here. However, we’d recommend waiting for more updates on the situation before signing up.