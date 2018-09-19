Huawei’s AirPods-inspired Freebuds 2 Pro earphones could have a neat charging quirk

Huawei’s next-gen AirPods rival will offer a unique charging solution, judging by a render leaked ahead of the Mate 20 Pro launch next month.

The Freebuds 2 Pro buds will apparently offer a Qi-enabled charging case that can be replenished on a compatible charging pad. However, – and this is where it gets really cool – it appears the wireless buds can be recharged by placing the case on the back of the phone itself.

This would give users the opportunity to borrow a little smartphone battery life to ensure they can continue listening to audio using the Freebuds 2 Pro buds.

Given the buds will only have 3 hours of battery life from a single charge (plus 20 hours from the case), according to reports, that novel charging solution could be a useful addition. Elsewhere, they’re expected to support the Google Assistant and hi-res wireless audio over Bluetooth 5.0.

Mate 20 Pro pics also outed

Today’s leak also gives us another look at the Mate 20 Pro smartphone itself. A pair of renders have come from the same source as the Freebirds leak – Roland Quandt on Twitter (via WinFuture.de).

They show super-thin bezels with rounded edges akin to the Galaxy S smartphones, as well as a wide and deep notch. The image of the Freebuds 2 Pro also shows the rear of the Mate 20 Pro featuring a triple-lens camera, in a square arrangement, with a large LED flash.

The company plans to reveal the handset at an event on October 16 in London. Last week the Huawei’s Irish PR arm attempted to hijack the Apple iPhone launch by teasing the next-gen flagship devices.

Huawei Ireland trolled Apple and thanked the company for “keeping the same”, while thanking fans for supporting Huawei as innovators. It’d be interesting to hear Apple’s response to the ‘innovation’ jibe after seeing those Huawei AirPo… we mean Freebuds 2 Pro images.

