Huawei Mate 20 Pro Deal: Free phone plus 50GB of data in this unbelievable offer

Best Huawei Mate 20 Pro Deals: After nearly two months on the market, there are plenty of deals to be had for Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone and we’ve tracked down the very best of them.

Bringing a whole wealth of new features to the table, there’s a fair argument to be had for saying that the Mate 20 Pro is the best smartphone on the market right now. And yet, despite its flagship status, you can have the phone for just £34 a month and £165 upfront with a tasty 15GB of data each month.

When you consider that the phone itself costs £899, it’s insane that the total cost of ownership through the contract comes to just £981. That’s a difference of only £82 for a 15GB data allowance, which roughly equates to just £3.40 a month. When was the last time you saw 15GB of data go for anywhere near that price?

Still, I’m sure that for some of you, 15GB might just not cut it. After all, some of us don’t have time to download episodes before we leave the house, so streaming is the way to go. In that context, 50GB should be more than enough to tide you over, which is why I think you’ll love this next contract.

Related: Mate 20 Pro Review

Courtesy of EE, you can get the Mate 20 Pro with 50GB of data, zero to pay upfront and a monthly payment of just £48. Aside from only paying roughly £10.50 a month for that massive 50GB of data, signing up with EE also nets you three months of BT Sport and six months of Apple Music on the house. Talk about a fantastic offer.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Huawei has given Apple and Samsung a run for their money with the Mate 20 Pro. Packing super fast charging, an OLED QHD+ HDR display and of course, an in-display fingerprint sensor, the Mate 20 Pro is as premium as a smartphone can be.

Detailing the screen in our Mate 20 Pro review, Max Parker wrote: “Look past these issues, however, and the Mate 20 Pro’s panel is up there with the best displays on the market. OLED presents deep blacks and infinite contrast, while Huawei has kept the colours fairly natural: reds have a nice burst of vibrancy without feeling oversaturated, and greens don’t end up appearing luminous.”

Deals this good won’t be around forever, so if you feel like treating yourself to Mate 20 Pro this Christmas then be sure to snap them up.